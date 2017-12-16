Domo arigato, SM Energy: BSJSH robotics class gets hands on robots thanks to company’s donation

When SM Energy donated $10,000 to Big Spring Junior High last spring, the money was earmarked for the initiation of a robotics program. Billy Morgan, the science department head at the junior high, volunteered to lead the effort on-campus. The 22 BSJHS students accepted to the program started programming as soon as the school year started. The robots were ordered during the summer, and arrived about a month ago. The students have been learning how to make the robots perform simple tasks. An event held Monday at SM Energy in Midland was led by a Texas Tech University professor, and was intended to introduce the students to the kinds of challenges they'll face when they travel to robotics competitions in the spring.