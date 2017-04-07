Doors for Health Fair open at 8 a.m. Saturday

An estimated 1,000 plus people are expected to descend upon Dorothy Garrett Coliseum Saturday to learn more about how to live a healthy life at the 35th Annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Health Fair.

Doors open at 8 a.m. to the fair which will continue through noon on the floor of the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.

According to Chamber Executive Assistant Nancy Davenport, more than 40 health related agencies will have booths providing information on how to live a healthy life, the services they offer, and/or offering free health screenings like blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks.

Other activities include a Senior Zumba demonstration, a bicycle rodeo, and healthy snacks demonstration. The Big Spring Fire Department and EMS fire safety trailer will be parked outside the coliseum and personnel will be speaking to the public about fire safety. Scenic Mountain Medical Center, Safe Kids San Angelo and the Chamber will present car seat safety checks.