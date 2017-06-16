Dora Roberts Rehab Center gets upgrade to facilities

The Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center recently finished some major upgrades to their facilities, adding a second pool and expanding their physical therapy gym for more space.

Thanks to a generous grant from the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation, the center has not only upgraded features of their facility, but have been able to build an entire new therapy pool to be dedicated solely for patients undergoing physical therapy.

“The $700,000 grant, received in early 2016, has provided great benefit to the community by allowing the center to accomplish much needed improvements in three key areas,” said Penny Phillips, project director for the Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center. “These beautiful facilities were made possible through the generous support of the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation.”

The rehab center held an open house on Thursday to display their new features off to the residents of Big Spring.