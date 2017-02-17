Downtown Garden Project to be enhanced by student art mural Saturday

The Garden Project is getting a facelift with a new mural.

Art teacher Bianca Mireles is teaming up with the Garden Project to add some artistic flair to the outside of the building.

“We’re still needing help with clean up efforts and metal tubing to fabricate a fence for The Downtown Garden Project, said organizer Jeremiah Peters.

The Garden Project is Peters’ plan for a community garden located inside of his downtown Big Spring building currently under plans for renovation. The garden would allow members of community in need to pick their own fruits and vegetables. The project is looking for volunteers to help with clean up efforts and donations that may aid in their efforts.

This Saturday, Mireles and her Honors Art Club students from the Big Spring Intermediate Art Club are having their priming party for the mural. Mireles is a local artist and the art /reading teacher at BSISD.

“I have at least two dudes to help with the top, and I really want my students to do the bottom. I have 14 students in my art club,” Mireles said. “The youth are beautifying the community.”

The community is welcome to come out Saturday around noon and watch the priming party and interact with Mireles and her students. The goal is to have the mural completed in time for the April 1st Downtown Art Walk.

The Downtown Garden Project is located at 203 N Runnels St Big Spring, Texas