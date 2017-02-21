Downtown Garden Project growing

Jeremiah Peters, founder and creator of The Downtown Garden Project is starting up new projects to aide in his efforts to build a community garden and activity center.

Peters is organizing a clean-up event on March 11 and 12 starting around 9 or 10 a.m., until the donated dump truck needs to be returned. Volunteers are welcome to join the efforts. The Downtown Garden Project is a way to beautify the downtown area through community involvement and pride.

“We’re hoping for a scheduled clean up the weekend of March 10,” Peters said. “Local artist Shawna Privett has helped us get a dump truck to load stuff in. She’s helping us get that.”

The project is trying to raise funds to help clean up asbestos inside of the building.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, donating, or keeping up with the progress, contact The Downtown Garden Project or Jeremiah Peters directly at 432-270-0290

The Downtown Garden Project is located at 203 N Runnels St Big Spring, Texas

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedowntowngardenproject/