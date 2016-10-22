DPS: Drug seizure in Howard County

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 115 pounds of marijuana on Thursday after a Texas Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban in Howard County.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., the DPS trooper stopped the vehicle, which was traveling east on Interstate 20 near mile marker 193 in Howard County, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered 104 bundles of marijuana — totaling 115 pounds — concealed in the vehicle.

The driver Sadid Muhammad, 35, and the passenger Michelle Prince, 34, both of El Paso, were arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail. They were charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds less than 2,000 pounds, which is a second-degree felony.

Muhammad was also charged with violation of a protective order.