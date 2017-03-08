Dr. McDaniel announces retirement

Dr. Clark McDaniel announces his retirement effective Thursday. Dr. McDaniel, while retiring from clinic work, will be entering a new phase of his medical career in an advisory role for Family Medical Center.

Patient records will be safely kept at the Family Medical Center office — 1605 W. Eleventh Place — and made available to all Family Medical Center providers. All records will be kept confidential.

For current patients with question, please contact Family Medical Center, at 432-267-5531.