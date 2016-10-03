DRRC focuses on overall health

For more than 50 years, people seeking quality rehabilitation services in Howard County haven’t had to travel far to find what they need.

Since its beginnings in 1961, Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center (DRRC) has served the evolving need for quality rehabilitation services in Howard County.

DRRC is one of several area agencies which receive assistance from the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County. To put it bluntly, the more support the United Way receives, the more services the rehab center can provide.

DRRC provides rehabilitation services to everyone in need, regardless of their ability to pay. All rehab services are provided on a sliding scale and many individuals receive the entirety of their care on a fee-forgiven basis.

The services provided at DRRC include physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, and wellness programs.