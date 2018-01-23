Dust off your dancin' shoes! It's almost time for the Silver Wings Ball

Just days from now it will finally by time to wine, dine, and dress to the nines at the Hangar 25 Air Museum's annual Silver Wings Ball this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

Every year, Hangar 25 holds a donation ball in order to raise funds for the museum to ensure that the history of Big Spring and memory of our military continues to thrive.

“Since the museum is a non-profit organization, we use this ball as an opportunity to help sustain and support the Hangar for the upcoming year,” said Bond Ryan, Silver Wings Ball committee chairman. “The Hangar is a big part of Big Spring's history and an important part of the community. This is a special and fun event that also serves as a great cause.”

