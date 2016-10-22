Decision time is here.

After months of sitting through a sometimes vitriolic presidential campaign, Howard County voters can begin casting ballots in that and other political races up for grabs in the general election when early voting begins Monday.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will begin Monday and run through Nov. 4 in the county elections administrator’s office, located on the first floor of the Howard County Courthouse. Voting hours will be 8 a.m. To 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Nov. 1 and Nov. 3, when ballots can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.