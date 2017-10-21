It's almost election time again.

Early voting starts Monday, and election day is Nov. 7, in the upcoming 2017 elections. While there are no candidates on the ballot this year for voters to consider, the election will include several proposed State Constitutional Amendments and, for Coahoma residents, a school district bond proposal.

“Our normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. even during lunch, and its Oct. 23 through Nov. 3, weekdays, Monday through Friday." said Howard County Election Administrator Jodi Duck. "And then on the 31st and Nov. 2, we are actually here from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So that's our extended hours, those two days."

Photo identification is required to vote, Duck said.