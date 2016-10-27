Early voting total passes 2,000

Howard County voters are taking full advantage of early voting, as more than 2,000 ballots have been cast in three days, officials said.

County Elections Administrator Saundra Bloom said 2,654 people have voted either in person or through mail-in ballots so far.

Early voting for the general election continues through Nov. 4 in Bloom's office, located on the first floor of the county courthouse.

