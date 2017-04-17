Easter 2017

A number of Easter activities were held around the city this past weekend. Children scooped up thousands of brightly colored plastic eggs containing candy or other prizes at the 2017 Family Faith Center Community Easter Egg Hunt Sunday. According to church pastor the Rev. Sam Segundo, 20,000 eggs were distributed. The entire hunt lasted less than 10 minutes. Volunteers worked to scatter 20,000 plastic Easter eggs for before the event. Before the hunt, the church held a community Sunrise Service and an Easter Worship service at Comanche Trail Amphitheater, led by Pastor Segundo.