An egg-cellent luncheon

The Big Spring Symphony Guild put on an “Egg-stravaganza” Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.

The event was the Guild’s annual “Taste of the Symphony” bash to raise funds for scholarships for budding music students.

About 80 people turned up to taste the egg-related foodstuffs – including egg salad, deviled eggs, pickled eggs, and “Texas caviar” (egg-shaped black-eyed peas) – and enjoy the Easter-themed table decorations. Michael Reyes, 18, of Big Spring High School, provided musical entertainment with an alto saxophone solo. Reyes was a Symphony Guild scholarship winner last year.