El Paso’s most wanted sex offender arrested by Big Spring PD

El Paso’s “most wanted” sex offender is now behind bars after being arrested by the Big Spring Police Department.

On Tuesday, the BSPD received information that a sex offender listed as Crime Stoppers most wanted in El Paso, Texas was possibly in Howard County, according to a release from the BSPD. A BSPD officer spotted a car matching the description of a red Mercury Sable associated with Gregory Ezelle, 43. The officer identified Ezelle as the driver. Ezelle was arrested on a warrant for an El Paso parole violation, according to news release from the BSPD.

Ezelle remained in custody this morning pending his extradition.