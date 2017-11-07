Election Day: Seven state constitutional amendments on ballot, CISD bond
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Election day is here. Today is your last chance to cast your ballot in the current election, which includes seven proposed state constitutional amendments and a bond proposal for Coahoma schools.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.
Issues on the ballot this year include seven state constitutional amendments, and a proposed bond issue for Coahoma schools.
For a list of polling places, check out the Tuesday edition of the Big Spring Herald.
