Election Day: Seven state constitutional amendments on ballot, CISD bond

Election day is here. Today is your last chance to cast your ballot in the current election, which includes seven proposed state constitutional amendments and a bond proposal for Coahoma schools.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.

For a list of polling places, check out the Tuesday edition of the Big Spring Herald.