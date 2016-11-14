Empty Bowls on the menu

As the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County marches forward to meet their $330,000 fundraising goal for the 2016-2017 year, local artists, chefs, and hungry mouths are coming together this Thursday to help raise money for the local non-profits that the United Way benefits. For the tenth year in Big Spring, Empty Bowls will be serving up soups, chilis, and other delicious treats that can be served alongside a take-away bowl handcrafted by local artisans.

“Local art students, potters, and many area volunteers donate their time and artistic talents to create handmade, one of a kind ceramic bowls,” said Sandy Stewart, executive director of the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County. “Local chefs prepare wonderful soups, stews, and chilis for the event. Local bakers are making sweets and we will have crackers and bread as well.”

The fundraiser is a community effort that takes months of preparation. For the last few weeks, more than 100 volunteers have been creating the one-of-a-kind bowls that will be used to help decorate the Empty Bowls event.

Empty Bowls will be held at Howard College in the East Room of Dorothy Garrett Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information on Empty Bowls or how to donate to the United Way fund, call Stewart at 432-267-5201.