Everyone welcome for SA Christmas dinner on Friday

The Salvation Army is putting on a Christmas spread this Friday, and you’re invited. The event is the annual Salvation Army Community Christmas Dinner.

“Friday the 23rd we’re going to be serving our Christmas dinner here at the Salvation Army at 811 West Fifth,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Josh McKain. “That’s going to be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

The meal is not just for the needy, though they are certainly invited too, McKain said.

McKain said the meals will include ham, pinto beans, cornbread, casserole, and pie and is dine-in/carry-out only. Although the group’s Thanksgiving meal featured delivery service, McKain said volunteers simply aren’t available close to Christmas to make that a reality this year.

Community members can volunteer to help out with the meal by calling the Salvation Army at 267-8239.