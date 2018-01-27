Extravaganza!: Chamber shindig, Man and Woman of the Year announcements, on tap for Tuesday

Ready to get together with other local residents, eat some great food, and celebrate the best Big Spring and Howard County have to offer?

It all goes down Tuesday evening at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce's "Chamber Extravaganza."

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum. While tickets are no longer on sale for the event, Chamber Director Debby ValVerde reminded those who have purchased tickets to come out and enjoy the festivities.

"Those who have tickets, don't forget to come out and join us for the Chamber Extravaganza," ValVerde said. "Don't forget to bring your checkbook and your dollar bills, because we are going to have a silent auction."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.