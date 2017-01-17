A-F ratings resolution on tap for BSISD board meeting

A resolution calling for the repeal of a proposed TEA A-F rating system is expected to highlight a lengthy Big Spring ISD board of trustees meeting agenda Thursday.

“Together with many other school districts across the state, the Big Spring ISD administration is asking that its school board pass a resolution requesting that the Texas Legislature repeal the A-F rating system,” explained Big Spring ISD Superintendent Chris Wigington. “Sixteen states have implemented similar rating systems and there is no definitive research the rating systems have improved student performance. Furthermore, the rating system’s overemphasis on STAAR results does not give the public a valid reflection of school quality.”

A work-in-progress report by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released on Jan. 6 on a new accountability system for public schools drew strong criticism across the state.

Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.

I