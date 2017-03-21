Family nurse practitioner Chang closed practice March 16

Tommy Chang, FNP, has closed his practice as of March 16, 2017.

The office will remain open until the end of the month, to help ease the transition. Chang, while leaving clinic work behind, will be entering a new phase of his medical career as part of the Big Spring Hospitalist Group at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

“While we are sad to see Tommy Chang, FNP, close his practice, we are excited to welcome him as part of our hospitalist group,” Scenic Mountain Medical Center Marketing Manager Amanda Duforat,said.

Patient records will be safely kept within Family Medical Center and made available to all Family Medical Center providers. All records will be kept confidential.

All current patients have the option to relocate to the provider of their choosing.

If the provider should be outside of the Family Medical Center group, a medical record release form can be filled out and the records will be sent to the patient’s provider of choice.

If the patient chooses to stay within the Family Medical Center group, the records will transferred within the group to the provider with no need for a medical record release form.

For current patients with question, please contact Family Medical Center, at 432-267-5531.