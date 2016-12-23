Festival of Lights draws more than 10,000 to park

“Joy to the world!” The Comanche Trail Park Festival of Lights is spreading Christmas spirit and lighting up the holidays for people from all over the globe.

“It’s going really well actually. We’ve had people from 10 countries and 29 states,” said event chairwoman Pat Simmons. “Altogether we’ve had 11,576 visitors. That Sunday when it got real cold, we had 1,196 visitors on that one day. I just hope the weather holds out.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, which opened Dec. 15.

“We’ll be open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night through the end of the year,” said Project Manager Howard Stewart. “Even on Christmas.”

The entrance to Festival of Lights is located across U.S. Highway 87 from Wal-Mart.