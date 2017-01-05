Festival of Lights has bright end

The show’s over for the year and the lights are coming down, but what a show it was!

The 2016 Comanche Trail Park Festival of Lights attracted 22,169 visitors, including people from nearly 40 other states and more than 20 other countries. Attendance at this iteration of the festival outstripped that at last year’s show, which attracted more than 21,000 visitors.

2016 marked the 20th year of the Festival of Lights, which first lit up the roads and pathways of Comanche Trail Park in 1996. This year’s festival route was slightly shorter than usual due to ongoing construction on the Historic Spring, located in the park.