Festival of Lights opens tonight

Need a break from the rigors of Christmas shopping?

Tonight is the grand opening of this year’s Comanche Trail Park Festival of Lights.

“We’re ready to go at 6 o’clock,” said Howard Stewart, volunteer coordinator for the event.

Volunteers have decorated the park, beginning with a display of lighted poinsettias and the American flag on the dam facing US Highway 87, which has been up since Thanksgiving. Now, the main part of the festival, winding through the park, is set to open.

“We’ll be open from 6 to 10 p.m. every night through the end of the year,” Stewart said. “Even on Christmas.”

Big Spring is known as the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas, and the red-leaved flowers feature predominantly in the festival’s light display. Other features include candles, candy canes, and cacti; as well as Big Spring landmarks like the Settles Hotel, and local historical and economic elements such as covered wagons, oil derricks, and cattle. Also featured are giant lighted Christmas cards from local businesses, organizations, schools, and other groups.