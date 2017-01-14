Few tickets left for Silver Wings Ball

Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Tickets for one of Big Spring’s most popular social events are quickly selling out, according to Hanger 25 Museum Administrator Amber Stokes. In one short week, the 19th annual Silver Wings Ball, the largest fundraiser for the local museum, will be held at the historic Hotel Settles, and time is running out to purchase tickets.

“We are at a limited supply right now,” said Stokes. “We have a couple tickets still left, however. People still have the rest of the week to buy the tickets.”

Tickets for the formal/Texas formal event are $50 and include a cocktail hour, a three-course dinner, both a silent and a live auction, and the sounds of the South Plains Jazz Band.

“We are having the South Plains Jazz Band play. They were a real hit last year,” said Stokes. “It’s an eight-piece band. It was a touch of elegance last year to have a live jazz band.”

Tickets are currently available for the Silver Wings Ball, held on Jan. 21 at the Hotel Settles at 6 p.m. Dress is formal/Texas formal. To purchase tickets, call the museum at 432-264-1999 or e-mail hanger25@crcom.net.

“This is such a big part of our town’s history and we need to continue to preserve it for our future,” said Stokes.