Final push for Man/Woman of Year nominations

The deadline if fast approaching to turn in nomination forms for the Big Big Spring Area Chamber’s 2016 Man and Woman of the Year.

“We are making a final push to get those forms in by the deadline on Monday,” said Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “This is a chance for the community to recognize those quiet heroes. We all know them. They are there every day, making positive changes in our community behind the scenes, not for recognition, but because they want to make a difference. So let’s get those nominations in.”

Each year the honorees are announced at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. This year, the banquet is set for Feb 7.

The deadline to turn in the nomination form is Monday. For more information, contact the Chamber at 432-263-7641.

Some of the past year’s recipients are Gale Pittman, Muffet Bomar. Tommy Corwin. Christy Brorman, Paschal Odom, Erma Dunne, Gloria McDonald, and Howard Stewart.