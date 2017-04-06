Fire at fracking well causes $4 million in damages, one injured

The cause of a fire at a oil well site in northern Howard County Tuesday night is still under investigation, according to Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan.

According to Sullivan, volunteer firefighters received the call around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday of a fire at a fracking well site on Leatherwood Road in northern Howard County. The fire caused an estimated $4 million in damages and destroyed at least eight oil related vehicles. One volunteer firefighter was injured during the fire, Sullivan reported. His injuries have been treated, but he will be off duty for a period of time while he heals, he said.

Firefighters left the scene around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.