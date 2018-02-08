Fire in TSTC Campus Housing

SWEETWATER - Texas State Technical College is mobilizing to take care of 28 students who were displaced by a fire at the Bluebonnet Inn on the TSTC campus in Sweetwater.

First reports of the fire came in at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. TSTC staff were able to immediately evacuate students from the housing facility.

"We are grateful that TSTC staff members responded quickly to make sure all of our students were safe. The safety of our students is always a top priority," said West Texas Provost Rick Denbow. "We are also grateful for the Sweetwater Fire Department's swift response. Firefighters were on the scene just six minutes after the first 911 call."

Wednesday evening firefighters had contained but were still monitoring the fire at the Bluebonnet Inn.

The Bluebonnet Inn is a dorm made up of 24 units, with each unit made up of a bedroom and bathroom. The facility can accommodate up to 48 students but only 28 were currently living in that dorm.

TSTC had counselors on campus Wednesday evening and will continue for the day today for students who may be suffering from shock or grief. While there were no reported injuries, affected students did lose all of their belongings that were in the dorm fire.

TSTC is currently working with students to replace lost books and class materials or tools. The college will assist with necessities including clothes and hygiene products.

In addition, all displaced students will be temporarily housed in a local hotel and then transitioned to other available dorms. TSTC will provide meals and transportation to the affected students.

Because TSTC has received numerous calls from community members offering to help, The TSTC Foundation has started the Sweetwater Fire Emergency Relief Fund to raise funds for the displaced students at: https://foundation.tstc.edu/.