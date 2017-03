The Rotary Club of Big Spring is hosting its 9th annual Fish-a-Thon tournament Saturday for area youth.

Check in begins at 7:30 a.m. at Dora Roberts Community Center in Comanche Trail Park. The event is open to youth up to the age of 17. There is no entrance fee but parents must accompany their child during the event and are also responsible for providing their child with fishing gear. Prizes will be given out during the event.