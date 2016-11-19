FLSA on HC trustee agenda

A new federal rule goes into effect Dec. 1 which will now require employers to pay overtime to salaried employees who have been exempt in the past.

Howard College officials have been aware of the new federal change to the Fair Labor Standards Act which bumps up the salary exemption threshold to $47,476 a year or for those making $913 a week.

According to Howard College President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, the college prepared for the effect the change would have on the district budget and is ready to implement the new measure come Dec. 1.

Sparks said she will present an update on the college’s readiness to meet the new change as well as some of the challenges the new law is currently facing when trustees meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the Tumbleweed Room, 1001 Birdwell Lane. The Tumbleweed Room is located in the Student Union Building.