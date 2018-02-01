Flu causes BSISD to close Friday

The Big Spring Independent School District will be closed this Friday, Feb. 2, due to the flu epidemic that the district is experiencing.

“It has gotten to the point where we are suffering across the board. Students, teachers, administrators, cafeteria staff, custodians, maintenance, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, and substitutes have all been significantly impacted. We just can’t seem to keep from passing it from person to person and from campus to campus,” said interim superintendent Johnny Tubb.

The district will utilize the extra time to thoroughly clean and sanitize all campuses and buses.

BSISD would like to thank parents for their diligence during the past couple of weeks.

BSISD would also like to thank the many employees that have been doubling up, and in some cases, even tripling up trying to help cover the duties of absent staff.

This closure will not impact extracurricular activities. Classes will resume Monday morning Feb. 5 as scheduled.