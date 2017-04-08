Food handlers class to be held this month

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Howard County will be offering the course twice on April 27, at 10 a.m. and at 3 p.m.

“It’s mandatory now that anybody who works in the food service industry has to have a food handler’s certificate, which is good for two years,” said AgriLife Extension Agent Sandy Taylor.

Taylor said the two-hour class is mandatory for any employee that comes into contact with food. Managers generally take a more advanced two-day course called “Food Protection Management.”

The course lasts about two hours and costs $20 per student.

“We have a little pre-test that they take and then a post-test, to see what they learned,” she said. “So by the time everybody signs up, we get all their information, do their little tests, go through the course, it’s about two hours. Sometimes we can get out faster if we don’t have a lot of questions, it just depends.”

For more information or to register for the April 27 course, call 432-264-2236. Registration can also be done in person the day of the course.

Individuals with disabilities who require auxiliary aide service or accommodation to participate in the course should contact the AgriLife office at least five days before the class.