Former BSHS principal to receive recognition

This Friday night under the lights of Memorial Stadium during the coin toss, Big Spring High School will be recognizing former BSHS principal Mr. Kent Bowermon, who passed away on June 12, 2017.

Bowermon was the high school principal from 1987-2000. After 13 years as the principal of Big Spring High, he retired and moved to Rockdale, Texas, where he served on the school board for many years.

Anyone who knew or worked with Mr. Bowermon is encouraged to attend and will be walking out on the field as a memorial statement is read.

Also on the field will be Mr. Bowermon’s wife Kathy and their children. Current BSHS principal Mike Ritchey would like for everyone planning to attend to meet him in the high school main office at 6:30 p.m. for instructions, and so everyone can go to the field at the same time.

