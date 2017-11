The Forsan marching band, led by Jim Rhodes and Chans Moellendorf, advanced to finals at the state band competition in San Antonio last night. Seven out of 18 bands advanced to the finals and the Buffalo band was one of them. The last round of the contest took place at 9 a.m. The Forsan band marched at 9:42 a.m. Results will be announced at 11 a.m.