The Forsan Buffaloes are bi-district champions and on their way to the second round of the playoffs after a 41-22 win over the Ozona Lions on the strength of a dominating second half.

Forsan now awaits the winner of New Deal and West Texas High School (Stinnett). The two teams play tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Kimbrough Stadium in Canyon.

