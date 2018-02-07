Forsan loses non-district season closer vs. Monahans

It's time to start another streak.

The Monahans Loboes had a big third quarter and used it to propel to a 72-58 win over the Forsan Buffaloes in non-district basketball play Tuesday night here in Forsan.

The loss snaps Forsan's 23 home game winning streak and also a nine game winning streak. The Buffs hadn't lost game a since Dec. 30, 2017 when they lost to New Deal 59-38 at the 85-team Caprock Fibermax Classic in Lubbock.

Forsan, already winner of District 7-2A, came into the contest with a lot of notoriety, carrying lofty state rankings. The Buffs are ranked 24th in the Texas Association Basketball Coaches poll, and 22nd in the Maxprep poll.

