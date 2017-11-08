Forsan marching band places 4th in state

Forsan's Mighty Buffalo Marching Band placed 4th at the state competition in San Antonio yesterday making them one of the top five bands in the state of Texas in Class 2A. The Forsan band traveled to San Antonio last week and was one of seven bands out of 18 in the state competition to advance to the finals.

The Forsan marching band is led by Jim Rhodes and Chans Moellendorf. 1st place went to Clarksville, 2nd place went to Valley Mills, 3rd place was Irion County, and New Deal rounded out the top five in 5th place.