Forsan native to march in inauguration parade

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. - Cadet 1st Class Brady Gartman of Forsan, Texas, will march in the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade in the nation’s capital today.

Gartman is a graduate of Forsan High School and now a member of the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Squadron 2.

Gartman is one of 83 Air Force Academy cadets who will march the 1.7 mile route from the Capitol to the White House.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to attend this parade, and I would like to extend my gratitude to all of the individuals who risk their lives every day to keep this nation safe, particularly the many security personnel working the inauguration parade itself,” said Gartman. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to both represent the Air Force Academy on a national stage and witness a historical inauguration”

Academy cadets have marched in every Inauguration Parade since the 43rd Inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

The Inauguration Parade will begin at 3 p.m.