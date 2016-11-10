Forsan, Ozona open playoffs tonight in San Angelo

The playoffs are here, and the Forsan Buffaloes are ready to prove they belong.

Finishing fourth in its district and going up against a first-place team would normally put the odds very much in favor of Ozona, but the Forsan team and head coach Jason Phillips are confident that the experience gained playing district opponents such as Post, Anson, and Hawley will be beneficial.

Forsan and Ozona will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at San Angelo Stadium.

For more on this story, check out Thursday's edition of the Herald.