Forsan pulls off 11-10 win in tight game vs. Borden County

The Forsan varsity baseball team hosted the Borden County Coyotes on Tuesday where both teams battled until the end, but it was the Buffaloes who prevailed in an 11-10 hard-fought victory.

Blaze Yeater earned the win on the mound for the Buffaloes. He threw for four innings, allowed four runs on six hits, walked five and sat five. Bryce Hergert was tagged with the save, as the pitched for three innings, allowed six runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three.

Forsan collected a team total of seven hits for the game. Austin Darden led the Buffs at the plate as he went 2-3 on the day with two runs batted in.

“Blaze had another good outing for us on the mound, and Bryce did a good job finishing off the game. I think we had seven hits, but also reached seven times on errors. We put the ball in play and were able to take advantage of their mistakes,” said head baseball coach Stephen East. “It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win, and a big win at that. Borden County has a good team, and Coach Edwards always has them ready to play.”

The Buffs remain in first place and undefeated in district play, and East is pleased with the way things are going as they have just three games remaining. Coming up, the Buffaloes will make their way to Rotan to take on the Yellowhammers for their district game which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22 at 12:00 p.m.