Four BSHS band students earn a spot in All-State Band

In one of the strongest performances at an area competition in years, four Big Spring High School band students earned a spot in the All-State Band this past weekend.

Earning a spot were Abbey Bryan, clarinet; Robert Sotelo, trombone; Aaron Blackshear, euphonium; and Casey Shubert, bass trombone.

“This was the our strongest performance at an area competition,” said Rocky Harris, BSHS band director. “We had 18 students go and many of them — although not all went on to state — earned much higher chairs than the competitors in their region.”

Harris said band students competed against participants from four regions which included as far east as El Paso and west as Fort Worth and north to Amarillo and south to San Angelo.