Four file for Big Spring City Council election

With two weeks remaining to file, two incumbents and two other candidate have filed to run for seats on the Big Spring City Council in the May 5 election.

City Council Districts 2, 4, and 6 are up for grabs; the mayor’s seat is not up for vote in this election.

Incumbent Carmen Harbour from District 2 has said she will not run for re-election this time, and two new candidates, Big Spring native Johnnie Lee Rawls and community activist Eric Escamilla have thrown their names in the hat to seek the position she is vacating. Incumbents Howard Stewart in District 4, and Jim DePauw in District 6, have also both filed their intention to run for re-election.

