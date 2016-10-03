Free and confidential depression screenings offered this Thursday

Big Spring State Hospital and West Texas Centers will offer free, confidential depression screenings, Thursday on National Depression Screening Day.

Big Spring State Hospital and West Texas Centers began offering the screenings in 2000 to the Howard County community. Scenic Mountain Medical Center in 2007 began their partnership with the two agencies to provide screenings in Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

The screenings will be held on the fourth floor of SMMC, 1601 W. 11th Place, Big Spring, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Screenings are free and are open to people of any age, said Shelley Smith, LMSW, West Texas Centers CEO.

National Depression Screening Day is held each year on Thursday during the first full week of October to raise awareness and screen people for depression and related mood and anxiety disorders.