Free screening of local film scheduled Tuesday

Imagine you're a child, and you're home alone. You're not sure where your parents are...and you start seeing...something...outside your home.

Pretty spooky stuff, right? It's the premise of "I See Something," a horror short from Big Spring's Check Your Brain Productions, the company run by local filmmakers James Fite and Brandon Johnson. Fite and Johnson will premiere "I See Something" with a free screening Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at the Cinemark Cinema 4 in the Spring Town Plaza, 1801 E. FM 700.

"It's about 16 minutes. It's another short film. It's a different thing from what we did last time. Last time was a documentary, and this time we wanted to make something fun, so we did a little horror film with some kids in it," Fite said. "Kind of a throwback to '80s style movies like 'Poltergeist' and stuff. It's suitable for all ages, we wanted to make a movie that kids and adults could enjoy."

Fite said the film stars his own children.

"The way I describe it is a little bit of a darker version of 'Goosebumps' or 'Are You Afraid of the Dark?' mixed with a little bit of 'The Twilight Zone.' It's basically about two kids who realize that they're home alone, and they don't know where their mom went, and they think they see something outside the window, but they're not sure," he said. "The way I filmed it, the audience isn't sure if something's out there either. So the audience gets to go on this little adventure with the kids in this house."

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.