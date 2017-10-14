Friends of the Library book sale slated for next weekend

Come one, come all, to the Friends of the Library annual book sale! Have a passion for the written word? Then you're going to want to attend this once a year event for your chance to buy used books and also donate those unwanted books you no longer want.

The book sale is being held in the Howard County Library Basement Oct. 20th and 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event is hosted and organized by the Friends of the Library of Howard County.

The Friends of the Library is an organization that was established in Howard County in 1947 by a group of citizens that had a desire for a more formal organization to support activities of the library. The Friends support several library reading programs, help provide books for the library, and also help with setting up and running book sales to raise funds for the for future library projects and activities.

For more on this story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.