Full slate of weekend activities happening

It seems Crossroads residents are up for another packed weekend of activities:

Drive-Through Nativity

The 29th annual Live Drive-Through Nativity returns tonight for a three day run.

The annual outside event tells the life of Jesus Christ from his birth to his death and resurrection through individual scenes. It’s free to the public but donations help to support the program.

The Living Nativity, sponsored by the First Church of the Nazarene, will be held nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday.

The church is located at 1400 S. Lancaster. The entrance to the Nativity Drive-Through is best approached from the west on Martin Luther King Boulevard and then turn south onto Lancaster.

Operation Santa Paws

The second annual Operation Santa Paws, a drive to benefit the Happy Days Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is held by the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of Big Spring and Howard County.

Dog food is of top priority, said Gary Tidwell, adult scout leader, but blankets, bedding, treats, balls, and chew toys are also needed. The drive will be held at Tractor Supply at 1104 I-20 Service Road near the Roy Anderson Sports Complex. Donations can be taken to Happy Days Humane Society located at 5710 W. Interstate 20, off the north service road. For more information, contact Tidwell at 432-213-2321.

BSHS Dinner Theater

The award-winning Big Spring High School choir will be hosting a Christmas dinner theater this weekend.

The event will be held at the high school cafeteria, 707 11th Place, at 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. No tickets will be sold at the door. Money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the choir’s summer trip to New York City.

Feast of Sharing

H-E-B’s popular Feast is Sharing returns Sunday.

The community feast is open and free to the public and around 5,000 community members are expected to gather for the meal. Live entertainment is expected to be performed by local talent. The meal will include glazed ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans and dessert. Feast of Sharing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. At the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.