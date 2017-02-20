FUMC’s ‘City RockFest’ rocks out the weekend

They came, they saw...they rocked. And they rocked in Jesus’ name.

The City RockFest, held Saturday evening at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium and hosted by the First United Methodist Church, featured five Christian hard rock bands, a message of love and faith, and a beat that shook the auditorium and those attending the concert to their bones.

“Well, let me tell you what, it is about to go down,” exclaimed FUMC Pastor Bill Ivins before the concert. “We have people from all over West Texas. They’ve come from Hamlin, Sweetwater, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo; it’s just amazing the response we’ve received to this. People are just excited to experience Christian music in a way that is fresh and new and that is relevant to new generations of people. And that’s what’s about to go down.”

For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.