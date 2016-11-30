FUMC to host ‘The Gift’

Consider it the Living Christmas Tree, only minus the tree.

For the first time in 38 years, Big Spring’s First United Methodist Church will not host the Living Christmas Tree musical extravaganza, but that doesn’t mean church members won’t be spreading holiday cheer as they have in the past.

In place of the Living Christmas Tree is “The Gift,” a Christmas-themed musical featuring many of the same carols and other holiday standards performed in years past, which will be staged Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Admission is free.