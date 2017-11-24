FUMC preps for holiday program

First United Methodist Church members and volunteers from the community are working together on this year's Christmas program entitled “Our Savior.” FUMC of Big Spring has a long history of producing quality Christmas programs made for entertainment and educational purposes.

The program will take place at the church on the first weekend in December, with the opening performance day set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., and the final day on Sunday, Dec 3., at 6 p.m.

“The performance is free to the public and is unlike anything we've ever done before,” said FUMC Senior Pastor Derrell Patterson. “For years we performed a program known as The Living Christmas Tree and while 'Our Savior' has similar elements, this year's theme will be different.”

Attendees of "Our Savior" are encouraged to involve themselves in the praise and worship aspect of the program. Words to songs that are part of the program will be displayed on a projection screen in front of the audience.