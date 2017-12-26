Fundraiser planned for local boy with heart condition

Eight-year-old Seth is like any normal kid, he loves Pokemon, dinosaurs, and sports. But he's not allowed to run, jump, push, or pull anything.

Seth was diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers Danlos, and he also has a rare heart defect called Anomalous Aortic Origin of a Coronary Artery (AAOCA). It's the second-leading cause of sudden cardiac death among teens and young adults. Doctors recently reviewed his CT Angiogram and next month, Seth will have to undergo surgery to prevent future problems when he got older.

"I'm scared," said Seth's mother, Jamie Forrester. "It's a lot to take in. Our family has gone through a lot medically in the past year. It was really sudden. We were told for the past 8 months, this was something he'd worry about when he was older, when he does competitive sports or joins the military. Now we're told something needs to be done or he could be one of those cases you could read about. It's scary."

Seth's parents have been working in fundraising efforts from working overtime to selling baked goods before Seth goes to Fort Worth next month. But not too many people know about Seth's rare heart condition. Which is why Forrester reached out to a close friend of ours, NewsWest 9 Meteorologist Derrick Jackson.

See Monday's edition of the Big Spring Herald for the rest of the story.